Pickens County tornado victims remembered

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - People are remembering the lives lost in Pickens County from that deadly tornado that struck there Saturday.
Three people living in two nearby mobile homes were killed.
Wilodean Dixon Taylor and her daughter drove to Tyrone Spain’s car wash to verify someone did something here in his memory.
“I was just talking to him, asking him to buy me something. And he said just put it on the counter. I was just joking. That’s the kind of heart he had,” according to Taylor.
Spain died after Saturday’s EF-2 tornado ripped his mobile home off its foundation on Settlement Road.
The Taylor’s are glad someone chose to remember Spain’s life with a black ribbon at his car wash in Carrollton.
Friends remember Spain fondly.
“Tyrone, every time you see him, he had a smile on his face. He always had a kind a word. And he always stayed clean,” his friend Jimmy Lee Prude explained.
Spain’s neighbors, Albert Barnett and his wife Susan, also died when they’re home was blown apart.
Cassandra Coats remembered walking with Mrs. Barnett during happier times.
“She was a retired nurse. She and I would walk in the morning sometimes. And her husband would be on his porch in his wheelchair,” she described.
Taylor knew all three victims killed in the storm.
“The Barnetts were a loving couple, was Christian people, any way they could help you they could, I been knowing them all my life. Sad, very sad. But I know the Lord got them now.”
Funeral arrangements for those three tornado victims have not been released yet.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.