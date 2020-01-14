2 people shot after robbery attempt at JeffCo apartment complex

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are recovering after being shot Monday night at an apartment complex in Jefferson County.
Deputies say they responded to Spring Villa Court at 6:30 p.m. to investigate the shooting. Authorities say a man and woman arrived at the station saying they were sitting in their car when two men tried to rob them then shot at the vehicle as the victims drove away.
Both victims are recovering from non-life threatening injuries.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.