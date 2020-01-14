Man accused of holding up a Hoover Shell clerk with a handgun

Dennis Dewayne Davis accused of robbing a Hoover Shell with a handgun. (Source: Hoover PD)
By WBRC Staff | January 14, 2020 at 2:08 PM CST - Updated January 14 at 2:08 PM

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies helped Hoover Police catch and arrest a man wanted for robbing a Shell station with a handgun.

Hoover police say a robbery alarm went off at the Riverchase Shell Station Monday morning at 7:31 a.m.

The Shell is on 110 Riverchase Parkway East.

Witnesses reported a person wearing a white mask entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

A responding officer saw the man take off in a vehicle.

Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office encountered the same vehicle on I-459 North near I-20 where it was involved in a crash.

Deputies say Dennis Dewayne Davis ran but was caught a short time later.

35-year-old Davis is charged with Robbery 1st degree and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol.

