Man accused of holding up a Hoover Shell clerk with a handgun

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies helped Hoover Police catch and arrest a man wanted for robbing a Shell station with a handgun.
Hoover police say a robbery alarm went off at the Riverchase Shell Station Monday morning at 7:31 a.m.
The Shell is on 110 Riverchase Parkway East.
Witnesses reported a person wearing a white mask entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
A responding officer saw the man take off in a vehicle.
Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office encountered the same vehicle on I-459 North near I-20 where it was involved in a crash.
Deputies say Dennis Dewayne Davis ran but was caught a short time later.
35-year-old Davis is charged with Robbery 1st degree and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol.
