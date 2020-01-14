Law enforcement appreciation, one year after death of Sgt. Wytasha Carter

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday marks one year since the death of Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter. One Irondale police officer who knew Sgt. Carter says he understands the dangers of the job, but he is not backing down.
Officer Daryl Merchant worked about four years as a Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy before joining the Irondale PD. He has two brothers who are deputies.
Merchant talked about how Sgt. Carter was someone who knew his job and was a fun guy who made you laugh.
Merchant knows he faced danger on the job, but at the same time he became a member of law enforcement to make a difference and to be a role model for young people.
As for the appreciation day, he says it means a lot.
“I want people to just come if they see a police officer, just walk up and shake their hand,” said Merchant.
“I stress to the officers, I don’t want you riding around. If you see somebody, get out and talk to them,” said Irondale Police Chief Ken Atkinson.
Chief Atkinson says that’s how you build trust and help bring down crime.
