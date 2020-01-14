Grits and Gouda: Crispy Parm Tilapia

Ingredients:
2 thin tilapia fillets, fresh or frozen (times given for both below)
Olive oil pump spray (not aerosol) or 1 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
2 teaspoons favorite fish or chicken seasoning such as Mrs. Dash Original Blend or any chicken rub
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup fine dry breadcrumbs
Directions:
Preheat air fryer to 400 degrees for 3 minutes. Most air fryers preset “air fryer” button is 390 degrees.
Meanwhile, spray or coat fish fillets with olive oil spray or olive oil.
Sprinkle both sides of fillets with Parmesan cheese, seasoning and salt.
Place the dry breadcrumbs on a plate and gently press the fish into the breadcrumbs to coat them.
I like to spray the breaded fish again on top with a little bit of olive oil spray (again, not aerosol)
Spray the preheated basket insert with oil to prevent sticking and help create crispy crust on the bottom and place the fish fillets on it.
Fresh fish: Air Fry at 400 degrees for 9 to 10 minutes, without turning, depending on thickness of fish.
Frozen fish: Air Fry at 400 degrees for 12 to 13 minutes, without turning, depending on thickness of fish.
Remove the fish with a silicone coated spatula to prevent scraping the nonstick surface.)
