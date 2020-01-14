Grab a cold one at The Casual Pint in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Looking for somewhere to get a delicious craft beer? Look no further!
The Casual Pint at The Grove is a craft beer bar with over 200 types to choose from.
With a fun, laid back atmosphere, this is an awesome place to visit any time of day.
The Casual Pint has plenty of food to pick from, too, if you’re feeling hungry.
When you decide which brew is your favorite, you can get a 32 oz. crowler to go!
You can also build your own 6-pack of beer to take home with you, aka Mix-a-6.
They also have some swag for sale, including hats, T-shirts, koozies and more.
The Casual Pint is located at 5541 Grove Blvd, Suite 111, Hoover, AL 35226.
Hours of business: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. | Sunday 12-10 p.m.
For additional information, visit their website.
The Casual Pint - Where beer lovers meet!
