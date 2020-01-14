Get char-grilled hamburgers, chicken, milkshakes & more at Cook Out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cook Out offers fresh burgers, chicken, BBQ, hot dogs, and shakes.
There are so many yummy options available at Cook Out! For first timers, the menu might seem intimidating, but don’t worry - you can’t go wrong with any combinations.
Cook Out also offers over 40 types of milkshakes!
We checked out the new Lakeshore location, and it was poppin’ at lunchtime.
Some of the staff favorites include the Cajun style chicken sandwich, cheddar bites and hush puppies.
Cook Out is located at 281 Lakeshore Parkway Birmingham, AL 35209.
Business hours: Sunday-Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. | Friday-Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 4 a.m.
