Gadsden council considers regulations, possible ban on dog tethering

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden's city council is considering how or if they'll allow pets to be tethered in the city.
The council's public safety committee is considering two different ordinances.
One, modeled after a similar law in Huntsville, would allow "humane tethering," or a pulley system that would give the dog some room.
Another proposal modeled after a law in Athens, would completely ban all tethering. At least one council member favors that proposal, and wants the city to ban all tethering.
Johnny Cannon, whose district includes numerous horror stories involving dogs kept on chains, says he won't vote in favor of any proposal that allows any type of tethering. At a Tuesday public safety committee meeting, he went as far as to ask the citizens who gathered to contact their council member and urge them to ban tethering in the city.
Many of the people in the room were animal rights activists, who relayed horror stories, one about a dog who starved to death on a chain, another who froze to death also at the end of a chain, and one who was rescued and is up for adoption.
But some expressed concern an anti-tethering ordinance would result in an explosion of the animal population at the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center.
“There’s a distinct possibility that we would see an increase, which would not be good. But at the same time, any change is going to take a period of adjustment,” said Aleece McGeehee, a member of the Humane Society’s Board of Directors who said she favors a tethering ban “in a perfect world.”
Council members discussed ideas such as allowing animals to be tethered a short time every day, after one story that was relayed involved an elderly woman who put her dog on a runner every day so it could relieve itself, while she took a shower.
Such an idea, however, would make the law unenforceable, according to Police Chief Lamar Jaggears, due to the department’s manpower. He says the department only has six animal control officers, and three of them work part time.
“We don’t anyone who could sit there two or three hours or even thirty minutes to conduct surveillance on dogs,” Jaggears said.
Council member Ben Reed said whatever the council decided, it needs to be enforceable.
Reed says the council could debate both proposals as early as next week. He’s requested information on whether any of the local animal shelters reached capacity in the Athens area after their anti-tethering ordinance was passed.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.