Food Network names Ranelli’s in Five Points the best deli in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When you walk in to Ranelli’s, whether it’s your first visit or your 400th, they treat you like family.
The little family owned and run restaurant has been nestled in Birmingham’s five points neighborhood for almost 50 years, serving generations from the same recipes that it’s founders started with.
“We do the same things my mother and father did when we first opened up, we use high quality product, we service it a reasonable price and we have lots of loyal customers,” says owner Rick Ranelli.
He was just 12 years old when he started working at his parents’ restaurant. Now he and his Sarah are still the only two employees.
He says it’s an honor to be able to keep serving customers that he’s known his whole life, and see their families grow too.
“We have people come in who were kids who came in with their grandparents and parents 30 years ago, and they still come in today and they bring their kids,” says Ranelli.
The walls are covered with photos of customers, family and friends. He excitedly points out the photo of a baby with spaghetti all over it’s face, and then the same child’s school photo 15 years later.
“We’re happy that we are able to continue business generation after generation,” says Ranelli.
As for the Food Network ranking..
“It makes me feel very proud, we work very hard at it and it’s nice to be recognized sometimes,” says Ranelli, “but I am humble, I wouldn’t say I am the best.”
But his customers will say it for him.
“I love it, The atmosphere is the best, everyone is welcome here and the food is great. I hope it never changes,” says Don Saxson.
Don has been coming to enjoy the reasonably prices salads, pastas and sandwiches for almost 30 years.
His parents opened the restaurant in March of 1971. The menu hasn’t changed a whole lot since then, offering hearty dishes with Italian flare. The idea born from his father’s work as a wholesale food distributor for Italian grocery stores, and his mother’s recipes.
“I have people who moved away 20 or 25 years ago and then come back and can’t believe it tastes the same as it did,” says Ranelli.
The restaurant continues to pay homage to his parents, and it’s more than just food.
“Everyone in my family is musical. My dad is in the jazz hall of fame,” says Ranelli. The walls are covered with music posters, and single 45 records hang from the ceiling.
The first Friday of every month, they celebrate that history on a small stage in the back of the restaurant. After the restaurant closes, they host a blues music night, where local musicians gather to play blues with Rick and his brothers and sisters.
