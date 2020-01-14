FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding a concern for Central Alabama on Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting the day very warm and cloudy. Temperatures are mostly in the 60s, which is roughly 20-30 degrees above average for this time of the year. With light winds and warm temperatures, we can’t rule out the possibility for patchy fog in a few spots this morning. Any fog that forms will likely lift by 9 a.m. Radar is showing us with a few showers, but a lot of moisture from Mississippi will spread eastward as we go into the mid-morning and afternoon hours. Rain will become likely, and it could be heavy at times. Please remember to never drive through flooded areas. It is always important to remember to turn around, don’t drown. Grab your umbrella and the rain boots because you will need it today. High temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 70s this afternoon.