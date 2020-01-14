FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding a concern for Central Alabama on Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting the day very warm and cloudy. Temperatures are mostly in the 60s, which is roughly 20-30 degrees above average for this time of the year. With light winds and warm temperatures, we can’t rule out the possibility for patchy fog in a few spots this morning. Any fog that forms will likely lift by 9 a.m. Radar is showing us with a few showers, but a lot of moisture from Mississippi will spread eastward as we go into the mid-morning and afternoon hours. Rain will become likely, and it could be heavy at times. Please remember to never drive through flooded areas. It is always important to remember to turn around, don’t drown. Grab your umbrella and the rain boots because you will need it today. High temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 70s this afternoon.
A flash flood watch has been issued for all of Central Alabama through tomorrow morning. It includes the following counties: Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Chilton, Coosa, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Marion, Pickens, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Winston. A flash flood watch means heavy rain could result in life-threatening flooding. Rainfall totals of 1-2 inches are possible today. The watch does not include Cullman County, but assume you could also see flash flooding today as heavy rain moves in.
STORM THREAT TUESDAY: We can’t rule out a few thunderstorms today as rain moves in from the west. The main threat will be for gusty winds up to 40 mph and some hail. The severe threat appears very small this afternoon. Flash flooding and heavy rain will be the primary concerns.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST: We will likely start Wednesday with cloud cover and some patchy fog across Central Alabama. Temperatures will hold into the 60s. We will have a 50% chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms during the day. Rain coverage will be lower than what we are expecting today. We could see a few thunderstorms tomorrow, but the threat for severe weather appears very low. Highs in the low to mid-70s.
WEAK COLD FRONT MOVES IN: A weak cold front is likely to move in Thursday morning across Central Alabama. It will decrease our rain chances Thursday and Friday and provide us slightly cooler temperatures. Morning lows Thursday could drop into the lower 50s with highs in the lower 60s. Rain chances will likely stay in the 20-30% range for Thursday and Friday.
STRONG COLD FRONT SATURDAY: A strong cold front will move in Saturday and will finally drop our temperatures to near average Sunday. Ahead of the front, we are looking at a decent chance for scattered showers across our area Saturday. As of now, I do not anticipate any severe weather with this system. Once the rain moves through Saturday, temperatures will dramatically drop into the lower 30s Sunday morning.
COLD WEATHER RETURNS: Winter temperatures will finally return next week with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. We will go from above average temperatures to below average temperatures a week from now. There’s a chance we could see some of the coldest temperatures of the season by the middle of next week! Good news is that we look fairly dry.
