Crews working to clear storm drain in Birmingham as water rises

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The rain is falling heavily and steadily in some areas across Alabama causing flooding on roadways and in neighborhoods.
The water is flooding part of 24th Avenue South, just off of Green Springs Highway and under I-65.
Birmingham city crews are working to try and unclog the storm drain so the water will have somewhere to go.
Remember the number one safety rule from National Weather Service when it comes to flooding, ‘Turn around, don’t drown.’
