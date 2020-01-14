Cleanup from deadly tornado continues in Pickens County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brenda Heard called the tornado that ripped through her neighborhood Saturday morning one of the most frightening times of her life. “Wind on each side just blowing. I could hear windows cracking, trees cracking. All I could do was get on my knees and start praying,” she told WBRC Monday.
Three days later, Heard felt inspired by the help that poured in to help her and her neighbors.
“I walked outside this morning, I saw all these trucks all these people and I just felt thankful,” she said.
A caravan of trucks from Mississippi Power came to restore electricity to tornado victims, and volunteers from inside Pickens County and outside of the state rushed into help anyway they could.
“I was glad we could drop what we’re doing and be available to help. It’s a blessing too, when you’re the one being helped," Darrell Miller said.
He was one of nearly a dozen people from Christian Aid Ministries from Brooksville, Mississippi who put a tarp on Heard’s roof.
They also helped clear debris from her yard.
Carrollton Mayor Mickey Walker showed off gift cards people dropped off to provide help to those with immediate needs.
“Got churches that have got funds to help them get by and we got mini storage for people to be able to store their belongings,” Walker explained.
Anyone who would like to offer time, money or supplies to these tornado victims can contact the City of Carrollton at (205) 367-8711 or the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 367-2000.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.