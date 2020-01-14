Bright Star: Ribeye and Avocado Romaine Salad

January 14, 2020 at 9:57 AM CST - Updated January 14 at 9:57 AM

Ingredients:

Choice Ribeye Steak

Boiled egg

romaine heart

Cherry tomatoes

1 Avocado

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

In a food processor combine avocado, white wine vinegar, lemon and salt and pepper and blend well.

Slow food processor down and slowly add olive oil until dressing is emulsified.

Sous vide Ribeye to med rare then let it rest and slice into strips

Grill romaine on chargrill until you get nice charred crisp lettuce

Slice cherry tomatoes into halves

Slice boiled egg into slices

Place romaine on plate and top with sliced ribeye

Layer halved cherry tomatoes and sliced eggs, then top with creamy avocado vinaigrette using squeeze bottle.

