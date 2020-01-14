Bright Star: Ribeye and Avocado Romaine Salad

Ingredients:
Choice Ribeye Steak
Boiled egg
romaine heart
Cherry tomatoes
1 Avocado
1/4 cup white wine vinegar
Juice of 1 lemon
Salt and pepper to taste
3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
Directions:
In a food processor combine avocado, white wine vinegar, lemon and salt and pepper and blend well.
Slow food processor down and slowly add olive oil until dressing is emulsified.
Sous vide Ribeye to med rare then let it rest and slice into strips
Grill romaine on chargrill until you get nice charred crisp lettuce
Slice cherry tomatoes into halves
Slice boiled egg into slices
Place romaine on plate and top with sliced ribeye
Layer halved cherry tomatoes and sliced eggs, then top with creamy avocado vinaigrette using squeeze bottle.
