Alabama to host #4 undefeated Auburn Wednesday night in SEC Showdown

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama will host the fourth ranked Auburn Tigers Wednesday night inside Coleman Coliseum.
Auburn is in search of winning at Alabama for just the 11th time in program history.
The Tigers last won back-to-back games in Tuscaloosa in 1970-71.
It will mark the 161st meeting on the hardwood between the two schools, which is the fourth-most games UA has played against any one opponent. The Crimson Tide owns a 95-65 edge in the series, which includes an all-time record of 42-9 when playing Auburn in Coleman Coliseum (49-10 when hosting the Tigers in Tuscaloosa).
Wednesday’s contest between Alabama and Auburn not only features the top scoring offenses in the SEC, but two of the top 11 teams in scoring offense nationally.
The Crimson Tide ranks seventh in the country at 83.2 points per game, while the Tigers are 11th in the nation at 82.1 points a contest.
Dating back to the 2015-16 season, Alabama owns a record of 14-14 (.500) against teams ranked in the AP Top 25 but is 0-2 this season.
The last time Alabama defeated a team ranked in the top five of the AP Poll came on Dec. 30, 2017 when UA toppled then-No. 5 Texas A&M 79-57 in Coleman Coliseum.
Tip off Wednesday night is at 8 p.m.
