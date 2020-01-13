Tornado victims in Pickens County getting much needed help

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mister Rogers used to say ‘look for the helpers’ and there were plenty of helpers out on Settlement Road in Pickens Co. after Saturday’s devastating storms.
“I had water and hot dogs and I had snacks and chips and everything!” says Shelby Lowe.
Good Samaritans walking up and down Settlement Road, even setting up the old grill and cooking hot dogs.
“We were blessed to be spared and so, our neighbors here to the west weren’t. And we wanted to come out and bring a little joy and a smile,” says Mark Smith.
Everywhere you turn, folks with Mississippi and Alabama power doing all they can to help restore power as soon as possible. Others coming from charitable organizations to help those in need.
“It’s just nice to get out and go help a neighbor. Give them a helping hand,” says Mark Robbins with God’s Soldiers United Volunteer Missions.
Mr. Jimmie Lee Colson getting this helping hand. Colson says he rode out the storm in his mobile home.
“It’s real scary. You ain’t got time to do hardly nothing when it comes. I just thank God we made it out of there,” says Colson.
Several trees down in the front yard, and his barn found knocked on its side in the backyard.
“I didn’t know what to think. Just shocking. Almost speechless.”
But overwhelmed with gratitude at the show of support here today.
“I appreciate it, I can’t thank them enough. They’re nice people. There are some good people around.”
As of 6:00 p.m. Sunday, officials reported just a little more than 11,000 people were still without power.
