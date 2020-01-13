Roots & Revelry: Crepes and Blueberry Composte

Crepe Batter
2 cups whole milk
2 ounces butter
4 eggs
1 2/3 cup AP flour
-Combine all ingredients and process in blender. Allow to rest for at least 1 hour.
Blueberry Compote
2 pints blueberries
1 cup granulated sugar
5 whole cloves
2 star anise
1 cinnamon stick
splash of water
-Combine all ingredients in a pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Allow to cool.
Cheesecake filling
1 lb cream cheese
1 egg
1 cup sugar
1/4 tsp vanilla
-Whisk together the sugar and egg along with the vanilla. Beat in the cream cheese until smooth
Crème Anglaise
10 egg yolks
1 cup sugar
1 vanilla bean
1 quart heavy cream
-Whisk together the yolks and sugar until the yolks become pale yellow. Split vanilla bean lengthwise and scrape the inside of the bean. Add the scraped insides to the cream and bring to a boil. Slowly add the scalded cream to the yolk and sugar mixture while whisking in order to prevent from scrambling the egg. Return mixture to the pot and place over low heat while stirring until the liquid naps the back of the spoon (180 degrees). Cool rapidly using an ice bath.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.