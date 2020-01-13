National Weather Service releases report confirming Saturday tornadoes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The national weather service released a report Sunday confirming two tornadoes touched down in Alabama Saturday.
An EF-2 Touched down in Pickens Co. with wind speeds peaking at 134 mph. According to the report many homes, automobiles, and outbuildings were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed.
An EF-1 touched down in Barbour Co. with wind speeds peaking at 88 mph. According to the damage report it tore tin sheathing, damaging an outbuilding and flipped over an outdoor basketball goal. It also snapped and uprooted many trees.
