National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado hit Brindlee Mountain School

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Weather Service says an EF-2 tornado hit Brindlee Mountain Primary School.
The NWS office in Huntsville sent out a team to survey the damage in Marshall County. According to a tweet, winds of 120 miles per hour hit the school causing severe damage.
Brindlee Mountain Primary School is closed because of Saturday’s storm. The building sustained damage throughout the entire structure, most of the damage focused on the backside.
Dr. Cindy Wigley, Marshall County Schools superintendent, says several classrooms, the cafeteria, and school offices were damaged.
The school houses pre-k through second-grade students.
Shingles were ripped back like aluminum cans, power poles were tossed across the property like toys and insulation showered the property.
Wigley and other county school system administrators will meet Sunday to decide where Brindlee Mountain Primary students will complete the school year.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.