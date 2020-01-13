Meet UAB receiver Ryan Davis, who scored the game-winning touchdown in Trevor Lawrence’s last loss

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence doesn’t lose often. In the last 71 games Lawrence has played in, he’s lost only once.
That loss came in the 2017 Georgia State HS playoffs when Blessed Trinity shocked two-time defensing state champion Cartersville H.S.
With Lawrence coming up on the losing end, it was Ryan Davis who scored the game-winning touchdown, hauling in a pass in the game final seconds. While Lawrence picked Clemson for his next stop, Davis is currently a redshirt freshman wide receiver at UAB.
“It has been an awesome story for me to tell everyone lately,” said Davis. “I was in the right place at the right time and I just happened to make a play and it helped my team win the game.”
Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers play Monday night for an opportunity at winning a second straight national championship. The battle of unbeatens down in New Orleans kicks off at 7 p.m.
