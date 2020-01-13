I-59/20 bridges in Birmingham will reopen by January 21

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An ALDOT engineer confirms the I-59/20 bridges in Birmingham will reopen to drivers on or before January 21.
That is the one year anniversary of the work that started to replace the aging bridges.
A Dedication Ceremony for the bridges will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 17.
The contractor will be completing final items in anticipation of opening the bridge on or before Tuesday, January 21.
That bridge work has pushed traffic, including large trucks onto other are Birmingham roadways.
Drivers will be happy to have the bridges back open.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.