Homicide maps for North Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This map tracks the homicides that happened in Central and portions of North Alabama in 2020. Counties covered in this map include Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Cullman, Coosa, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Pickens, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa and Tuscaloosa. This map is created based on information provided by law enforcement agencies in these counties.
This map tracks the homicides that happened in Birmingham in 2020. This map is created based on information provided by Birmingham Police and the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office. The “narration” of the crime is provided by BPD.
Note: Homicides ruled as "justifiable" by the Jefferson County District Attorney are not included on this map.
This map tracks the homicides that happened in Birmingham in 2019. This map is created based on information provided by Birmingham Police and the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office. The “narration” of the crime is provided by BPD.
Note: Homicides ruled as “justifiable” by the Jefferson County District Attorney are not included on this map. There have been 9 of these homicides this year.
