Homicide maps for North Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This map tracks the homicides that happened in Central and portions of North Alabama in 2020. Counties covered in this map include Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Cullman, Coosa, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Pickens, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa and Tuscaloosa. This map is created based on information provided by law enforcement agencies in these counties.