Home damaged in Saturday’s storm; family says they are lucky

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A huge tarp covers much of Jerry Ellison’s roof, covering up holes made from a huge pine tree that came crashing down during Saturday’s storms.
But he says he is lucky.
“There are 8 puncture holes in the roof, and the front window is busted out. We’re so lucky, it could have been a whole lot worse,” says Ellison. “The tree split in half as it hit, so its weight went mainly to the ground. Otherwise the whole house would have probably been cut in half.”
The damage to the Ellison’s home in Jemison, just one of the many examples across Alabama of the destructive dangers of straight line winds.
The family was not hurt, thankfully they were in their storm shelter in the basement when the tree hit. Ellison says he and his wife built the home 40 years ago, and have never had any storm damage. But they have seen enough devastation from storms across Alabama to always take storm warnings seriously.
Ellison says he was even worried about the pine trees in his yard before Saturday’s storms. Thursday he cut down two other trees.
“I told my wife we should cut down those three trees in front because one day they might fall on the house, and sure enough they did,” says Ellison.
They aren’t letting the damage get them down. Ellison was able to get a tree removal service to the home yesterday, and after working with his brother to remove debris and put a blue tarp on the roof, he took a break and took his wife out for her 65th birthday Monday.
