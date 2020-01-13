Get ready for a rainy work week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Coming off of severe weather over the weekend, we’re in for a rainy next week.
Stormy weather Sunday night should move out by the time most people wake up Monday morning. The moisture and and muggy air could produce some fog Monday morning as well.
A warm front will put temperatures into the 70s by Tuesday. The models don’t show constant rain but expect on and off showers through Wednesday. Thursday and Friday have a decreased chance of rain. Saturday indicates more stormy weather so you’ll want to keep up with the First Alert Weather app for updated details..
