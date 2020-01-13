Gardendale police arrest man accused of shooting store clerk in leg

Jaquan Lamar Mayfield (Source: Jefferson Co. Jail)
By WBRC Staff | January 13, 2020 at 3:04 PM CST - Updated January 13 at 3:05 PM

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Gardendale police have arrested a man they say robbed a convenience store at gunpoint and shot the clerk in the leg.

Mike’s Handy Food Mart was robbed on September 4, 2019 by a black male wearing a hoodie and bandanna over his face.

A clerk was injured and robbed at a Gardendale Citgo station. Search is on for this man. (SOURCE: Gardendale PD)
The clerk was shot in the leg, but did not have a life-threatening injury.

Jaquan Lamar Mayfield is charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

Mayfield is in the Jefferson County Jail under a $75.000.00 bond.

