Gardendale police arrest man accused of shooting store clerk in leg

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Gardendale police have arrested a man they say robbed a convenience store at gunpoint and shot the clerk in the leg.
Mike’s Handy Food Mart was robbed on September 4, 2019 by a black male wearing a hoodie and bandanna over his face.
The clerk was shot in the leg, but did not have a life-threatening injury.
Jaquan Lamar Mayfield is charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
Mayfield is in the Jefferson County Jail under a $75.000.00 bond.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.