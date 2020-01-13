Free 8-piece nuggets in January

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Free Chick-Fil-A. Did we get your attention?
Chick-fil-A Mobile App customers will get free Nuggets all this month.
As a way to say “thank you” to customers, Chick-fil-A is giving away a free eight-count order of classic Chick-fil-A Nuggets to any guest who creates or signs into their Chick-fil-A One™ account via the free Chick-fil-A Mobile App.
Guests can redeem the offer between Jan. 13 and Jan. 31 at participating restaurants either in-restaurant, in the drive-thru or by placing a mobile order via the App.
And the next time you dine at Chick-fil-A you will also see a new side.
The chain is adding the new the Kale Crunch Side to menus nationwide.
The side features a blend of kale and cabbage tossed with Apple Cider and Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette and topped with salted, crunchy almonds.
The Kale Crunch Side item will replace the Superfood Side.
It was successfully tested in various Chick-fil-A restaurants in Florida, Iowa and Texas last spring.
