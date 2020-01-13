Four Calhoun County buildings burn at once

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Witnesses say they saw a very large fire in Calhoun County’s Wellborn Community Sunday night. What they actually saw was four fires raging at once.
The calls began coming in at nine o'clock Sunday night.
Two of the fires were next door to each other on Adams Street, just outside Anniston, a third was on Madison Street.
A fourth home suffered minor damage, but the first three buildings were destroyed.
They were all believed to be vacant. Anniston’s fire marshal is investigating.
He has not said whether the fires are believed to be arson, or whether any of the homes were hooked up to electricity.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.