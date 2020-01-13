FIRST ALERT: Showers, storms & warm temps return Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! The cold front that produced the severe weather across our area Saturday is now moving northwards as a warm front producing showers across the Southeast. We are seeing a few showers along and south of I-20 this morning. Temperatures are mild with most locations in the 50s. With light winds and increasing moisture, we can’t rule out some patchy fog this morning especially for areas south of I-20. Moisture will begin to move northwards this afternoon giving us increasing rain chances by this afternoon and into the overnight hours. Rain chances around 70%. We can’t rule out a few embedded thunderstorms later today capable of producing lightning, gusty winds, and maybe small hail in a few stronger cells. Temperatures will slowly warm up this afternoon into the low to mid-60s with light easterly winds. It would be a good idea to grab the umbrella for today.
FIRST ALERT: Be ready for patchy fog for the next couple of mornings as warm air continues to move into our area. Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be very warm with lows in the lower 60s. Our average high temperatures are in the low to mid-50s. Temperatures will remain well above average through Saturday.
NEXT BIG THING: Rain chances will continue to remain high tomorrow into Wednesday as a warm front stalls across the Southeast. We will likely see several rounds of showers and embedded thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain chances are expect to lower a little to 20-30% Thursday and Friday. By Saturday, a strong cold front will move through giving us one final chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. By Sunday, we will trend drier and colder.
FLOODING POTENTIAL: With so much rain over the past several weeks, we will continue to monitor river flooding and the potential for flash flooding this week. We will have several opportunities to see rain through Wednesday. Most models are showing an additional 1-3 inches of rain through the end of the week. If you live near a river, you will definitely want to monitor river levels over the next week or two. We look to trend drier and colder by next week.
SEVERE POTENTIAL: The severe weather threat this week remains low, but not zero. Instability, or fuel needed for thunderstorm development, could increase across Central Alabama over the next 24-72 hours. There’s a small chance we could see one or two strong storms this evening, Tuesday, and Wednesday. I am not expecting anything organized, but we can’t rule out a few storms capable of producing frequent lightning, heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds.
UNUSAL WARMTH: Our average low temperatures for the middle of January is 34°F. We will be no where close to that for most of this week. Most of our morning low temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s. Afternoon high temperatures could flirt into the lower 70s tomorrow and Wednesday. If you are hoping for colder temperatures typical of January, you’ll have to wait until next week. Models are showing significantly colder temperatures moving in by next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. We also look dry as we head into next week.
