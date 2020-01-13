FIRST ALERT: Showers, storms & warm temps return Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! The cold front that produced the severe weather across our area Saturday is now moving northwards as a warm front producing showers across the Southeast. We are seeing a few showers along and south of I-20 this morning. Temperatures are mild with most locations in the 50s. With light winds and increasing moisture, we can’t rule out some patchy fog this morning especially for areas south of I-20. Moisture will begin to move northwards this afternoon giving us increasing rain chances by this afternoon and into the overnight hours. Rain chances around 70%. We can’t rule out a few embedded thunderstorms later today capable of producing lightning, gusty winds, and maybe small hail in a few stronger cells. Temperatures will slowly warm up this afternoon into the low to mid-60s with light easterly winds. It would be a good idea to grab the umbrella for today.