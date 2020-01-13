Crime is down: Birmingham crime data 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime numbers are down across the board in the City of Birmingham.
The department released numbers Monday, along with some information on how homicides are classified.
According to the Birmingham Police Department in accordance with the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program for law enforcement nationwide, the most accurate number for Birmingham homicide is 91, showing a 9% decrease from 2018.
The report went on to clarify that there are Homicides and Justifiable homicides.
· Homicide is defined as the deliberate and unlawful killing of one person by another.
· Justifiable homicide is defined as the killing of a felon, during the commission of a felony, by a private citizen.
Because justifiable killings are determined through law enforcement investigation and ruled by the District Attorney to be justifiable, they are tabulated separately in the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting from murder and non-negligent manslaughter.
This is the Birmingham Police Department 2019 Year End Data report:
