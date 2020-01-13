Costly Care: Medicare charged hundreds more than drug’s cost at cash value

Our reimbursement to pharmacies for this medication is an accurate reflection of its cost in the market. Based on our records of the transaction and our conversation with the pharmacist, the pharmacy first submitted a price that was about 10 times more than the cost, realized the error and resubmitted a claim about 10 times lower than the cost. In both cases, the pharmacy acknowledged to us that the information they input was incorrect. We will work with this pharmacy to correct the claim so that they are reimbursed appropriately.