Bright Star: Rib-eye and Avocado Romaine Salad

Ingredients:
-Choice Ribeye Steak
-Boiled egg
-Romaine heart
-Cherry tomatoes
-1 avocado
-1/4 cup white wine vinegar
-Juice of 1 lemon
-Salt and pepper to taste
-3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
Method:
-In a food processor, combine avocado white wine vinegar lemon and salt and pepper and blend well.
-Slow food processor and slowly add olive oil until dressing is emulsified.
-Sous vide rib-eye to med rare then let it rest and slice into strips
-Grill romaine on chargrill until you get nice charred crisp lettuce
-Slice cherry tomatoes into halves
-Slice boiled egg into slices
-Place romaine on plate and top with sliced ribeye
-Layer halved cherry tomatoes and sliced eggs, then top with creamy avocado vinaigrette using squeeze bottle.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.