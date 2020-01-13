Bright Star: Rib-eye and Avocado Romaine Salad

Bright Star: Ribeye and avocado romaine salad
By WBRC Staff | January 13, 2020 at 9:38 AM CST - Updated January 13 at 9:38 AM

Ingredients:

-Choice Ribeye Steak

-Boiled egg

-Romaine heart

-Cherry tomatoes

-1 avocado

-1/4 cup white wine vinegar

-Juice of 1 lemon

-Salt and pepper to taste

-3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Method:

-In a food processor, combine avocado white wine vinegar lemon and salt and pepper and blend well.

-Slow food processor and slowly add olive oil until dressing is emulsified.

-Sous vide rib-eye to med rare then let it rest and slice into strips

-Grill romaine on chargrill until you get nice charred crisp lettuce

-Slice cherry tomatoes into halves

-Slice boiled egg into slices

-Place romaine on plate and top with sliced ribeye

-Layer halved cherry tomatoes and sliced eggs, then top with creamy avocado vinaigrette using squeeze bottle.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.