Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Patchy fog with visibility less than one mile will develop early this morning and minor flooding is continuing along the Tombigbee River at the Bevill Lock and Dam and minor flooding is expected to continue through at least Thursday.
This morning the area of low pressure associated with Saturday’s Severe Weather is moving northeast and while a ridge of high pressure will develop in its wake, this system will move rapidly toward the Atlantic Coast by later today.
Meanwhile the cold front which moved through the region in the wake of yesterday’s storms will stall over South Georgia and the Central Florida Panhandle tonight then work its way back north and west as a warm front during the day tomorrow. This will lead to a brief rain-break with rain returning and spreading north tonight and tomorrow.
Highs will be closer to average for this time of year but as the warm front lifts into The Tennessee Valley Tuesday and Wednesday southwesterly winds will again bring Gulf Moisture north returning a chance for showers and thunderstorms at least through mid-week but as the front moves north showers may continue into Thursday and Friday.
Rain chances actually rise late Friday and into Saturday as another cold front approaches from the northwest. This may provide a chance for a few additional strong storms as the cold front moves through the region. This extended period of rain will add to the already saturated soils and continue to contribute to rises on area rivers and could produce some minor flooding later this week.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.