One person seriously injured in Jefferson Co. double shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday.
Deputies were called to a shooting on Rock House Road around 5:35 p.m. The address is near the Tuscaloosa County line.
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene first and detained a suspect. Deputies were told two people had been shot.
A 45-year-old male and a 65-year-old female were wounded in the shooting. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment.
The man was seriously injured in the shooting. The woman’s injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.
The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Stephen Lee Mason. Mason knew the victims and was visiting the home at the time of the shooting. Mason told investigators that the incident stemmed from anger over past events.
Jefferson County Deputies transported the suspect to the county jail in Bessemer. Mason is being held on two counts of attempted murder. His bond has been set at $120,000.
