Lanett woman sentenced to 46 months in prison for filing fraudulent tax returns

“For far too long, opportunistic tax return preparers like Ms. McCauley have preyed upon the unwitting taxpayers residing in this district,” stated United States Attorney Franklin. “As was the case here, preparers attempt to make money by putting false information on the tax returns of others. In doing so, the preparers subject their customers to possible future scrutiny by the IRS and they pocket money that should have gone to the public’s benefit. This conduct must stop. Hopefully, Ms. McCauley’s sentence will cause other tax return preparers who have considered running schemes like this to honestly and accurately prepare tax returns.”