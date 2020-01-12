JeffCo Sheriff’s Office investigating man shot while driving

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating an incident in Pinson where a man was shot after someone pulled up to his vehicle.
The shooting occurred on Martin Rd in Prison. According to authorities, the 28-year-old victim was driving, when a car pulled up next to him and began shooting into the vehicle. The victim was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.
The incident is currently under investigation.
