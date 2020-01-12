Calhoun Co. severe storm recovery assistance

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Calhoun County Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters group is currently providing assistance to all who need help recovering from Saturday’s severe storms.
If you are in need of assistance please call 2-1-1.
By calling 2-1-1, citizens will have direct access to available resources that will help in recovery efforts. Calhoun County VOAD can provide assistance with debris cleanup, and more through various means of recovery support.
