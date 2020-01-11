Tuscaloosa car lot burglarized twice in three days

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa car dealer is upset after thieves broke into his business twice this week.
Willie Colvin, the owner of Colvin Auto Sales, said the crimes highlight the need for more policing in the area and that businesses like his must do more in terms of security.
The burglaries happened Tuesday and Thursday morning. His security cameras recording what happened both times.
Colvin said thieves broke into the office and managed to get into a safe and steal keys to several cars.
Tuesday morning, he came to work and saw six cars were missing.
He showed us some of the video Friday morning. You can see someone walking in the parking lot Thursday. That person started the car, but couldn’t get it out of the parking lot.
“And they spent about two hours in here. So I was wondering why the police didn’t see them cause it was over two hours before they left,” according to Colvin.
Tuscaloosa police identified four suspects in the case. Over the course of the investigation, officers located a vehicle taken from Colvin’s in the 3600 block of East 7th Avenue.
Investigators were able to locate and identify multiple people involved in the burglary and theft. On January 9, several arrests were made.
Of those, 19-year-old Cameron Jason Harris of Cottondale was charged with Burglary 3 (1 count) and Theft of Property 1 (6 counts). He was placed in the county jail on a total bond of $97,500.
28-year-old Bradshaw Tajh Sims of Conyers, Ga. was charged with Burglary 3 (1 count) and Theft of Property 1 (6 counts) and placed in the county jail on a bond of $195,000.
20-year-old Marcus Earl Watts of Tuscaloosa was charged with Theft of Property 1 (1 count) and place in jail on a bond of $5,000.
18-year-old Demirus Lamont White of Tuscaloosa is currently wanted on Burglary and multiple Theft of Property 1 charges.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.