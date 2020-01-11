Tuscaloosa area prepares for possible severe weather Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa’s newest and largest tornado shelter will be open Saturday due to the threat of severe weather.
It sits right next to the McDonald Hughes Center on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and is one of the safest places people can go in case of severe weather.
Friday morning, Tuscaloosa County EMA spent time loading equipment so it can be positioned to different areas in the county.
Emergency Management Agency Director Nick Lolloey and others moved generators, chainsaws, and other things that could be used if there’s storm damage.
People in Tuscaloosa learned after the April 27, 2011 tornado that it made more sense to spread equipment out to different areas than have everything in one place.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said they have been watching this weather system and planning for nearly a week. He also decided to open all the shelters in the city up at 10 a.m. Saturday whether a tornado warning is in effect or not.
“Being a Saturday, there’s not school in session. There’s limited events. Thank goodness we don’t have any major events in Tuscaloosa tomorrow. So that gives us the ability to have these things open,” said Maddox.
Tuscaloosa County EMA has also updated its website, tuscaloosacountyema.org. It has the address of every storm shelter in Tuscaloosa County so people can find the closest one to where they live.
