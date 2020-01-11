‘There was no warning, nothing.’: Family survives after tree falls right next to home in Walker County

SIPSEY, Ala. (WBRC) - A family is safe after a tree fell right next to their home in Walker County Saturday morning.
The homeowner tells us she had her door open to feel the breeze and then the storm came through with no warning.
She says a tree fell across a utility pole and landed in between her house and her neighbor’s house.
No one was hurt.
This happened at 177 4th Avenue.
The homeowner said she had prayed that her family would be safe during Saturday’s severe weather.
