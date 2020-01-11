Stranger pays off students’ school lunch debt in Cullman; blessings keep coming

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - East Elementary students in Cullman now have all their school lunch debt paid off thanks to a total stranger.
Friday morning, principal David Wiggins said he opened up his mail to find a check for $486 dollars.
The donor wanted to remain anonymous, but said they were called to pass along this blessing to the students.
And those students needed that blessing, since it’s been a tragic week back at school for them.
Their classmate, 10-year-old Brooklyn Walker, died in a tragic plane crash Sunday along with her father.
And now, the blessings keep coming. Cullman High School students presented Principal Wiggins with a $1,000 check and cards to give to Brooklyn’s grieving family.
