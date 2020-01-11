Stormy Saturday Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Severe storms are likely for all of Central Alabama today between 10 AM in West Alabama and possibly continuing until 8 pm in Southeast Alabama. Threats include: damaging winds up to 70 mph and tornadoes, some of which could be strong. Winds are increasing ahead of this system. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible outside of thunderstorm activity through this afternoon. Wind gusts in higher elevations could be as high as 50 mph.