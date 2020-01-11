Stormy Saturday Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Severe storms are likely for all of Central Alabama today between 10 AM in West Alabama and possibly continuing until 8 pm in Southeast Alabama. Threats include: damaging winds up to 70 mph and tornadoes, some of which could be strong. Winds are increasing ahead of this system. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible outside of thunderstorm activity through this afternoon. Wind gusts in higher elevations could be as high as 50 mph.
A Wind Advisory is in effect until 9 PM tonight for all of Central Alabama. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and blow down tree limbs. With saturated soils, weakened trees could also be knocked down. A few power outages may result.
Rainfall of 1 to 2 plus inches, with locally higher amounts, will accumulate through today which may enhance river levels or cause some localized flooding where the heaviest rates occur.
Everyone in Central Alabama should stay Weather Aware and be sure preparations for Severe Weather are complete before the Severe Threat reaches your area. Also, stay tuned for frequent forecast updates.
Conditions will be improving by Sunday morning although rain returns to the forecast Sunday night with rain chances continuing into next week. There could be another round of strong storms late Monday with another possible threat Wednesday.)
