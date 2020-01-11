Shelby County School leaders want to remind drivers of bus laws

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County schools leaders want to remind drivers that school buses are back on the road following Christmas break.
And this week bus drivers have seen drivers violate traffic laws every day.
School leaders say that drivers often get use to buses not being on the road during summer and Christmas break. But Rick Vines with Shelby County Schools wants to remind you it is never ok to pass a school bus.
“With all the lights going off, with the sign on the very back door of the bus, flashing, you can see those. And you have people that will come from behind the bus and move over on the left-hand side of the bus or the driver side, now you can see the stop sign, but here they come anyway,” he explains.
He wants you to know that bus drivers will call the sheriff’s office if they see you break the law.
Sheriff deputies are also following school buses and watching for drivers violating those laws.
