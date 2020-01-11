Shelby County EMA preparing for severe weather Saturday

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County EMA is worried about the weather event happening over the weekend, because they know people won’t be weather aware.
Shelby County EMA is encouraging everyone to have multiple ways to get weather alerts. including on your cell phone. That way if you are out and about you will know if there is a weather threat in your area.
Hub Harvey with the Shelby County EMA says they know that many people don’t pay attention to the weather on the weekend when they are busy doing other things and they’re out of their normal routine.
Which is why they are pushing for you to be alert this weekend and prepare early.
“Do you have a plan? Where are you going to go if a tornado warning is issued? Whether that’s in your home or in a shelter, where is that place going to be? Have you charged your devices overnight on Friday night to where you can communicate with others and also get critical information?” Harvey explains.
The Shelby County EMA held a meeting Friday morning ahead of Saturday’s severe weather. They had a big message for first responders in regards to staffing. Knowing most places are not staffed the same as they are during the week, the EMA is working closely to make sure there are enough first responders available in case there is a weather emergency.
“Absolutely looking at this from a standpoint of staffing. That’s why I was in talking about it for several days. Do you need to bring one or two additional staff on? And do you need to hold a team or unit meeting over Friday night into Saturday morning,” Harvey explains.
They have also worked closely with schools and universities to see where they are going to have people on Saturday and if there are any events or ball games planned that the EMA needs to be aware of.
These are all things are being considered right now to make sure they are prepared in case of an emergency situation.
