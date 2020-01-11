Resources to help you stay weather aware Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Severe weather will be moving through the state as early as 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials say it’s important to stay weather aware and have a plan ready in case you need to seek shelter.
Here are lists of shelters in Bibb, Jefferson and Tuscaloosa County and links where you can sign up for weather alerts sent to your phone or email.
Bibb County Storm Shelters:
· Brent: 10445 Hwy. 5, Brent, Ala. 35034
· Eoline: 6480 Hwy. 82, Eoline, AL 3504
· Randolph: 7259 Hwy. 36, Randolph AL 36792
· West Blocton: 828 Cahaba River Drive, West Blocton, AL 35184
· Woodstock: 19456 Eastern Valley Rd., Woodstock AL 35188
Sign up for the Bibb Alert system here:
https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736728551#/login
Jefferson County Storm Shelters:
· Adamsville: 419 Spring St, Adamsville 35005 (near the Senior Citizens Center)
· Bagley Fire Department: 7175 Bankhead Hwy. Dora 35062 (for residents around the fire department only)
· Birmingham: Jimmie Hudson Park 305 Pratt Highway, Birmingham 35214
· Birmingham: Pratt City Park 1331 3rd Street, Birmingham 35214
· Brookside: 2711 Municipal Lane, Brookside 35036
· Concord: 6117 Willow Circle, Concord 35023
· Edgewater: Oaks Subdivision Lannie Bonner Circle, Birmingham 35224
· Fultondale: Maple Crest Drive & Walker Chapel Road, Fultondale 35068
· Graysville: 4041 Cherry Avenue, Birmingham 35214
· North Smithfield Manor North Smithfield Manor Lane, Birmingham 35207
· Oak Grove: Landers Loop - behind volunteer fire department
· Pleasant Grove: 464 7th Avenue, Pleasant Grove 35127
· Tannehill State Park: 12632 Confederate Parkway, McCalla 35111
· Trussville: 421 Cherokee Drive, Trussville 35173 (behind building)
· Vestavia Hills: Liberty Park Athletic 4700 Sicard Hollow Road, Vestavia Hills 35242 (for park use only)
· Warrior Shelter: 309 Trafford Road, Warrior 35180
Visit Jefferson County EMA website here to sign up for the Everbridge Alert System:
Tuscaloosa Shelters:
· Tuscaloosa Magnet School – 315 McFarland Blvd E., Tuscaloosa, AL
· University Place School – 2000 First Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
· Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy – 2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL
· Alberta School of Performing Arts – 2700 University Blvd. E., Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
· McDonald Hughes Community Center – 3101 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
CITY SHELTERS WILL BE OPEN JAN 11 AT 10AM
Visit this website to sign up for TuscALERT system:
Visit this website for Tuscaloosa weather updates:
City of Tuscaloosa twitter feed:
Other links to follow:
Alabama EMA Twitter feed:
NWS Birmingham Twitter Feed:
Alabama Emergency Management Agency:
