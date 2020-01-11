New addition makes pet adoption easier at Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Animal advocates from Tuscaloosa, Northport, and Tuscaloosa County celebrated a new addition to the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter on Friday.
Supporters said it could not have happened if people from all three communities didn’t work together.
Folks cut the ribbon Friday on a second building that is part of the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter. This building is one where healthy cats and dogs are immediately ready to be adopted.
The cities of Tuscaloosa and Northport and Tuscaloosa County put just under $1 million into renovating a building and staffing the facility.
Having this building allows the shelter to better separate sick animals from healthy ones. It’s also a nicer and easier atmosphere for people to find cats and dogs they may want to adopt.
“We know it was important and we know that the pet community really deserved something and our community deserved something we could all be proud of and other communities could try to model,” explained Northport City Council President Jay Logan.
He added 85 percent of the animals in the shelter now have the ability to be adopted out. That number was less than 30 percent four years ago, according to Logan.
