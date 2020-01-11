Multiple activities canceled Saturday because of severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Because of the anticipated severe weather on Saturday, many activities, events, and services are being canceled or postponed.
Birmingham and Hoover city schools both say activities for Saturday have been canceled.
The city of Birmingham announced the Birmingham Museum of Art, the Birmingham Public Library and its branches, and Arlington House would be closed Saturday.
Shelby Humane also announced they would be closed.
We’re sure these aren’t the only closings or cancellations, so we urge you to check social media or your city’s website to see if any other events have changed.
In fact, the best idea for Saturday is to stay weather aware and safe, so keep that in mind before deciding to head out the door.
