Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day. With high winds and possibly tornadoes expected, it’s important that you have multiple ways to get warnings.
The First Alert Weather team will be on the air during a tornado warning and as needed to inform viewers.
However, you should also download the WBRC weather app to get alerts to your phone.
In addition, some counties offer text and voice alerts to your phones.
A weather radio is also one of the most reliable sources.
"If the power goes out, maybe your cell phone lost power as well, you’re unable to keep it charged up and maybe you just relied on an app to warn you. Well then if you have the weather radio, which always has the batteries for backup if the power goes out, you’re still getting those warnings,” said Jill Gilardi, WBRC meteorologist.
Outdoor weather sirens are also good, but only if you can hear them.
“Because they are mechanical, and they do fail at times. Especially when you’ve got high winds and thunder and everything along those lines with thunderstorms, you may not hear them because of all the other ambient sounds that are occurring,” said Melissa Sizemore, Jefferson County EMA.
In a high wind event, like that is expected Saturday, there is an elevated risk that trees could come down. Dead and rotting ones are at risk.
However, if there is a lot of rain ahead of the wind, that can cause other problems.
“Tree failure, soil failure, two different phenomenon. In a saturated soil condition, the soil itself can fail, verses a tree or a part of the tree. And it’s all about the right wind, hitting the right tree, in the right place,” said Colin Conner, Hoover City Forester.
