Local crafters helping animals injured in Australia’s brushfires

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local crafters in the Birmingham area, and across the state, are working to help the animals impacted by bushfires in Australia.
They’re sewing and crocheting items that will go to relief agencies in Australia, to treat animals that survived the massive fire. Wildlife experts estimate 480 million animals have died. Upwards of 90,000 animals have been rescued and treated at their Wildlife Hospital. To help with treatment crafters are making things like nests for rescued birds, hanging baskets for koalas, and pouches for joey kangaroos.
Gardendale resident, Cami Thomas, says learning to crochet helped her healing process, so she’s excited to be able to help.
“I learned to crochet while I was having infusions for chronic lymphocytic leukemia. That’s when I learned to crochet and I learned to help myself. Now to know I can use that craft to help others, it makes you feel like you’re a part of something bigger than yourself and your own problems," said Thomas.
Thomas has already crocheted 6 joey pouches and plans to do one a day until the need is met. What’s made by crafters will go to a hub in the southern region and then will be shipped to Australia.
If you are a crafter and want to get more information, visit www.facebook.com/groups
