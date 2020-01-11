Hundreds attend Paighton Houston’s funeral

TRUSSVILLE, AL (WBRC) - Outside Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville, Roy Brook stood at attention, clinging an American flag.
"I'm here to show respect for Paighton, to honor her," said Brook who never met the 29-year-old woman.
"No, I don't know any of them."
The gesture, a symbol of how Paighton Houston impacted her community.
"I'm not here for a show," said Brook. "I'm just letting this family know that somebody cares."
Brook, like countless others, joined Houston's family in prayer that she would be found and would return home.
Houston was last seen December 21 leaving a bar in Birmingham. Her family said she went out that night with friends from work. After hearing from one of those friends that Houston left the bar with two men and then sent a troubling text message, her parents immediately reported her missing.
Her body was found two weeks later, buried in a shallow grave behind a vacant house in Hueytown.
Officers have not released much information about what happened to Houston and the coroner is awaiting test results to determine the cause and manner of death.
Brook and hundreds of other people attended her funeral on Friday.
"Paighton loved nothing more than to make me feel uncomfortable, that was like her favorite thing to do so I think she would really get a kick out of this," said Houston's best friend, Jennifer Shaffner.
She added through tears, "I miss her so much but I know she will be watching over me."
Houston's younger brother, Evan, spoke at the service and said he admired his sister's strength and bravery.
“I learned how to be strong when faced with the obstacles of life. I learned how to be driven and determined by watching her persevere through those obstacles. When she would get knocked down, she would always get back up, not because she wanted to prove to anyone else she could do it, she wanted to prove to herself more than anyone that she accomplished whatever she set out to accomplish,” said Houston.
Pastor Vaughan Stafford shared a childhood story about Houston that her family said showed a boldness she had throughout life.
“She was 5-years-old and playing shortstop,” said Pastor Stafford. “She ran all the way across the field and jumped in front of the first baseman... threw up her glove, caught the ball and when her family said, ‘That was not your ball to catch,’ she said, ‘He’d’ve missed it anyway!’”
As the congregation laughed, Pastor Stafford said, "She brought contagious joy to people."
The end of her life brought a "troubling" time, said Pastor Stafford.
"These last few weeks have been scary... difficult."
The faith that sustained Houston's family during that time is now comforting them.
"I am totally convinced, that while Paighton has been missing from our sight for a period of time... not for one second ever was she missing from the sight of God."
“Let me promise you this," Pastor Stafford added. "God has heard and answered our prayers. He didn’t answer in all the ways we have chosen but I have no doubt in my mind God has been with her in this season of trouble.”
Houston's brother said, "She is gone before us to our forever home, she is watching over us, waiting on our day to join her."
“I’m proud to be Paighton’s younger brother,” Evan said. And while looking at her white casket covered in yellow, pink and orange roses, he added, “I love you.”
