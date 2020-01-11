Hueytown police release new crime data

Hueytown, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown Police have released new data on crime in the city and the department highlights dips in major crime numbers.
The department is reporting a 16% drop over the last year. In 2018, there were 79 reported burglaries - last year there were 67. He says the drop is because of the increased police presence around the city. Drug arrests had a slight dip from 68 to 63 over the last year and the chief attributes that to the K-9 added to the team. He says one of the major things the department has done to fight crime is go after people with warrants.
“We have someone dedicated to nothing but warrants now. We cleared a bunch of warrants and I think in the long run, it helps as well because people know they will be held accountable for what happens,” said Chief Yarbrough.
The chief says of all the cases reported in Hueytown last year, they had a 74% closure rate, which he says shows how hard his department is working for the community.
