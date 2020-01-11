Hueytown police release new crime data

The department is reporting a 16% drop over the last year. In 2018, there were 79 reported burglaries - last year there were 67. He says the drop is because of the increased police presence around the city. Drug arrests had a slight dip from 68 to 63 over the last year and the chief attributes that to the K-9 added to the team. He says one of the major things the department has done to fight crime is go after people with warrants.