Father, son rescue man after fiery wreck in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a matter of seconds Thursday, a car slams into a gas pump at the QP Food Mart off Bessemer Road and the pump bursts into flames.
Corey Bryant and his dad just so happened to be in the area when it happened. The two men jumped out of their SUV to try and help.
"He [Dad] ran to the driver’s side. He yelled for a knife because the guy was stuck. I ran around the car gave him a knife he cut the guy out,” Corey said.
Surveillance video shows the chaotic scene as Corey and another guy pulled the man out of the car. Corey is in the Air Force. His dad Mike is a retired Army veteran. Both say when they saw what was happening, their military instincts kicked in.
"It wasn’t even a half as second decision. Soon as he realized people was in there he said lets go get them. It’s like he snapped into Army mode because he’s retired infantry-Army,” Corey said.
"First thing you want to do is save lives and when they said that the pump was burning, you don’t think about that. Is the pump going to blow up? Our first reaction was to get that person and those personnel out of that vehicle as fast as possible,” Mike said.
Birmingham Fire Rescue says the car lost control after a nearby accident before slamming into the gas pump. We’re told all the people involved are ok. This situation shows that heroes still exist even though the father and son don’t consider themselves heroes.
"I just think we did the right thing at the right time. I’d do it all over again,” Mike said.
Mike spent 37 years in the Army. He’s a combat veteran. Corey is active duty Air Force and is flying back to Turkey on Sunday to continue serving our country.
